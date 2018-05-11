Fake Uber driver sought in sexual assault investigation

Ottawa police are again warning people to verify the credentials of Uber drivers after they say a woman was sexually assaulted in the ByWard Market.

Police said in the early hours of Thursday morning a man posing as an Uber driver offered a ride to a woman in her late 20s and that while driving the car, he sexually assaulted her.

The man then directed her to a nearby ATM to pay him for the ride. He followed her inside the ATM and insisted on payment, police said.

The woman paid him and then he left, police said. She then reported the incident to police.

Police said they are concerned the suspect is targeting women who appear to be intoxicated when restaurants and bars close for the night. They are reminding the public that Uber drivers do not accept cash payment.

The incident is similar to incidents reported late in 2017 and in January of this year. Police later charged an Ottawa man with sexual assault and fraud in relation to those incidents.

But police said they have determined there is no link between Thursday's incident and those cases.

Police describe the suspect in Thursday's incident as a male, about six-feet tall and about 180 pounds, with short dark hair shaved at the sides and light-brown skin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police tip line at 613-236-1222, ext. 5760 or email mcm@ottawapolice.ca. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or downloading the Ottawa Police app.