Ottawa police have issued an arrest warrant for a 32-year-old man believed to be responsible for an online parking scam.

The suspect is accused of posting advertisements online and accepting money for non-existent parking spots in downtown Ottawa.

The scam took place between December and January. Anyone who was a victim of the scam is encouraged to contact police.

The suspect is described as a 32-year-old white male, six feet tall, 185 pounds and balding with brown hair.