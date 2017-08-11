There's no sense worrying about summer's end. With the month of August comes and plethora of county fairs all over Ottawa and the Valley.

It all gets underway this weekend with the start of the Navan and Merrickville fairs and, of course, the Perth Garlic Festival.

Navan Fair

The Navan Fair takes place Aug. 10 to 13. (CBC)

The Navan Fair is underway at the Cumberland Township Agricultural Society at 1279 Colonial Rd. until Sunday.

There is a horse pull, beef show, demolition derby and parade to mark the more than 70-year-old fair.

Merrickville Agricultural Fair and Steam Show

The 179th Merrickville Agricultural Fair and Steam Show is also taking place this weekend at the Merrickville fair grounds at 446 Main St. West.

A garden tractor pull, antique and steam show and chainsaw competition are part of the festivities that begin Friday.

Perth Garlic Festival

Vampires likely won't want to check out this fair, but for everyone else who loves garlic, there's the Perth Garlic Festival Aug. 12 and 13. (Perth Lions Garlic Festival/Facbook)

The Perth Garlic Festival includes cooking demonstrations, liquor and beer tastings featuring local favourites Perth Brewing and Top-Shelf Craft Distillers, as well as a birds of prey show. It all takes place at the Perth fairgrounds at 50 Arthur St. Note: Guaranteed to be vampire-free.

Arnprior Fair

The Arnprior Fair takes place this coming week.

The Arnprior Fair runs next Thursday, Aug. 17 to Sunday, Aug. 20. at the fairgrounds at 10 Galvin St. This year's events include a demolition derby, heavy horse pull, petting zoo, miniature horse show and concert by Canadian country singer Aaron Pritchett.

Capital Fair

The "Ultimutt" dog show will amaze you at this year's Capital Fair. (Capital Fair/Facebook )

Osgoode Ward will be full of canines and lawn tractors as the Capital Fair begins Aug. 18. at the Rideau Carleton Entertainment Centre at 4837 Albion Rd. It will feature dog stunt shows, a lawntractor pull and hypnotist.

Russell Fair

September kicks off with the Russell Fair from Sept. 7-10 at the fairgrounds at 1076 Concession St. The fair will include a midway, a Canada 150 tribute, as well as Bryan Adams and Tragically Hip tribute bands.

Richmond Fair

Miniature horses will be one of the many sights to see at the Richmond Fair next month. (Richmond Fair/Facebook)

The 173rd Richmond Fair takes place Sept. 14-17 at 6121 Perth St. in Richmond with a holstein & jersey dairy show, western horse and pony shows, as well as nightly concerts, including Randall Prescott & Tracey Brown.

Carp Fair

The 154th Carp Fair gets underway between Sept. 21 at the fairgrounds at 3790 Carp Rd. It'll nclude judging of the best field crops, honey and maple syrup, a petting zoo and a performance by country artist Brett Kissel.

Metcalfe Fair

The 2017 fair season caps off with the 161st Metcalfe Fair from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1 at the fairgrounds at 2821 8th Line Rd. It features a heavy horse pull, classic car show and a step dancing and fiddling competition.