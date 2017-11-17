Former parliamentary budget officer Kevin Page, who made a name for himself crunching numbers for federal politicians tasked with making difficult decisions, has added his voice to the chorus calling on the City of Ottawa to nix a proposal by the Salvation Army for a 350-bed shelter in Vanier

Page was among the dozens of speakers scheduled to address the city's planning committee Friday, the third and final day of public delegations on the controversial shelter proposal. After the committee votes, likely late Friday night, the issue will go to city council for final approval.

The Salvation Army is hoping to concentrate a number of the programs and services it offers at the new location on Montreal Road.

But Page, who co-chairs the Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness, said research shows creating so-called mega-shelters is an ineffective way to combat homelessness.

"I don't think there's any evidence to support that [mega-shelters have] a positive impact," Page said.

Federal strategy coming

Page noted the federal government will be releasing its national housing strategy next week, and said the Salvation Army's proposal may not fit into that plan.

"If we take this decision as it's written up right now in terms of developing this mega-shelter in Vanier, Ottawa risks falling behind," Page cautioned the committee.

The Salvation Army would do better to offer clients both treatment and help finding housing at the same time, along the lines of the housing first model, Page said, because that creates more economically diverse, socially cohesive neighbourhoods.

Page suggested planners go back to the drawing board.

"If the right thing to do, based on all the evidence, takes us down ta different path in terms of dealing with chronic homelessness, episodic homelessness, people with mental health issues … then we should follow that path," he said after speaking to the committee.

Contentious file

The Salvation Army's proposal for the 350-bed facility on Montreal Road is the most contentious file to come to the planning committee in recent memory.

The facility would add 120 more beds than the Salvation Army offers at its current shelter. It would include a courtyard for recreation and a café where participants in the charity's life skills program could work.

Community and family services including emergency food, clothing and transportation help are also planned for the new facility.

Some community members have taken issue with the shelter's potential effect on the surrounding neighbourhood, and worry about a possible increase in crime, and alcohol and drug use.