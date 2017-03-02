The sentencing hearing for a former Mountie who restrained, tortured and sexually abused his son in the basement of their family home has been pushed back to later in March.

In November, the Ottawa man was found guilty of aggravated assault, sexual assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement and failing to provide the necessaries of life. At the time, he was a Mountie suspended from the force with pay.

He was fired by the RCMP on Dec. 11, three weeks after being found guilty.

His wife, the boy's adoptive mother, was found guilty of assault with a weapon and failing to provide the necessaries of life, and was given a three-year sentence. With credit for time already served in custody under strict bail conditions, she'll serve about another 16 months.

The pair cannot be named due to a publication ban that protects the boy's identity. He was 11 when his parents were arrested in February 2013.

Legal aid funds pay for assessment

Psychiatrists for the defence and Crown scheduled to testify at the sentencing hearing Thursday were not available, in part because the defence team's psychiatrist had only recently completed her report.

The matter was adjourned to March 15. The sentencing hearing is expected to take three days.

Court heard Thursday the former Mountie is bankrupt and initially didn't have the money to pay for the defence team's post-conviction psychiatric assessment.

Lawyer Bob Carew applied for and was granted legal aid funding to pay for the report, court heard.