This holiday season, help give hope and health to those in need in Ottawa. Join CBC Ottawa on Friday, Dec. 1 for our annual charity drive, Project Give, in support of the Ottawa Food Bank.

We will be out in the community from sunrise to sundown, bringing you a special day of live radio and TV broadcasts, music and charitable giving.

Every month, more than 41,500 people are helped by the Ottawa Food Bank. That's almost 1 in 22 people in Ottawa without access to healthy food choices, 36 per cent of which are children.

How to donate

1. Click here to donate online.

2. On Dec.1, call 613-288-6444 from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

3. At any Bridgehead location from Dec.1 to 3.

Schedule

5:30 - 8:30 a.m.

Ottawa Morning

Wake up with Ottawa Morning as host Hallie Cotnam kicks off the day live from the Ottawa Food Bank's member agency, Parkdale Food Centre (30 Rosemount Ave.) with special musical guests Kellylee Evans and Jack Pine and The Fire. Stop by for a free Bridgehead coffee and muffin starting at 6:30 a.m.

3 - 6 p.m.

All in a Day

Host Giacomo Panico will be bringing you All In A Day live from the ​Ottawa Food Bank's member agency, Parkdale Food Centre with musical guests Kelly Sloan, BlakDenim and Rita Carter. Plus here's your chance to snag a limited edition CBC DIY Cookie Kit in support of the Ottawa Food Bank (while quantities last!). You can also catch the participants of our Project Give Community Kitchen in action as they prepare their favourite family recipe.

6 - 7 p.m.

CBC Ottawa News at 6

Rounding up the highlights of the day, CBC Ottawa News at 6 will have fundraising updates, interviews and stories as part of our special Project Give programming.