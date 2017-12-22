A one-man A Christmas Carol, a winter wonderland of art and a singalong version of The Sound of Music are three events happening over the holidays.

A one-man show

It's become a seasonal tradition in Ottawa. For the past 25 years, actor and theatre historian John D. Huston has been staging his one-man rendition of Charles Dickens' fable of redemption, A Christmas Carol.

Huston replicates the performance Dickens himself gave to countless audiences during his life time, channeling the author and taking on all the parts, from the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge to Tiny Tim and the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future. The simple one-man show can still summon the horrors of the ghost story and the spirit of good will to all.

Where: The Gladstone Theatre, 910 Gladstone Ave.

When: Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Saturday matinee at 2:30 p.m.

Cost: Students $23, adults $39 and seniors $36. Tickets can be purchased here.

Christian Villemaire's 'I Am Canadian'. The photograph is one of the winter works of art on display at the Art House Café. (Christian Villemaire)

Winter dreams

A winter wonderland of art and mugs of hot chocolate await at the Art House Café, a cozy hub for local artists and a casual, informal art gallery. Local art on the theme of the Canadian winter, photographs, oils, water colours and abstracts cover the walls of the café and sitting rooms.

The artists will be on hand to talk about their work during two public vernissages held Friday evening beginning at 5 p.m. and Saturday at noon.

Where: Art House Café, 555 Somerset St. W.

When: The exhibition runs until the end of March.

Cost: Free.

Do Re Mi

Susan Smith and Catriona Leger of A Company of Fools are all set for a singalong Sound of Music, Dec. 30 at the Mayfair Theatre. (Sandra Abma/CBC News)

If singing along to Sixteen Going on Seventeen or Climb Every Mountain is part of your holiday tradition, and if dressing up as Mother Superior or Baroness Schraeder is your idea of a good time, A Company of Fools' Sing-a-long Sound of Music might just be your favourite thing.

The local Shakespeare troupe is showing the classic movie musical on the big screen next Saturday at the Mayfair Theatre as a fundraiser for its summer theatre program. Maria and all the von Trapps will cavort among the Austrian Alps before an audience dressed up in costumes for the occasion.

Where: Mayfair Theatre, 1074 Bank St.

When: Saturday, Dec. 30. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., film starts at noon.

Cost: Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for children and $30 for a family of four. Note all advanced tickets have been sold. Tickets will be available at the Mayfair Box Office on the day of show after 11 a.m.

Sing along with Julie Andrews as she cheers up the von Trapp kids with My Favourite Things.