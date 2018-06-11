Family seeks answers after son hit by OC Transpo bus

An Ottawa family is seeking answers after their son was struck last week by an OC Transpo bus and is now in an induced coma.

Evean Tripp-Larabie, 23, was rushed to the Ottawa Hospital's trauma centre Friday evening after the collision in Britannia.

His stepmother Sarah Danjaw said Sunday that the family found out about the crash from one of his friends.

She said they were told he'd been kicked off the bus, but beyond that, the family has few details as to what happened.

"We want to know how Evean got under the wheels of the bus. That's basically it. We don't understand how this incident occurred," Danjaw said.

"How did he go from being removed from the bus to being under [the wheels]?"

Multiple surgeries

The collision happened early Friday evening near Britannia Road and Regina Street.

Police released few details that evening, other than that collision investigators were on the scene.

Paramedics said a pedestrian had been taken to hospital in serious condition.

We just want to know the facts — the good, bad and the ugly. - Sarah Danjaw

Danjaw said Sunday that Tripp-Larabie had sandals and cigarettes in his backpack and may have been heading to nearby Britannia Beach with his friends.

She said he's since undergone multiple surgeries to repair extensive pelvic damage and stop internal bleeding and will likely require many more procedures.

Danjaw said the family still hasn't heard anything substantial from either the Ottawa police or OC Transpo about what happened Friday evening.

"We don't want to lay blame and we don't want to make speculations about how this occurred," Danjaw said.

"We just want to know the facts — the good, bad and the ugly. We just want to know what happened."