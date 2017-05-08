Champlain Township, an eastern Ontario municipality located between Ottawa and Montreal, lifted an evacuation order Monday a day after gas leaked into the river following severe flooding.

A water consumption ban was also lifted Monday after waterfront homes on five streets in L'Orignal, Ont. were evacuated as a precaution. The affected streets were Wharf, Marston, Peter and Dufour streets and River Lane.

L'Orignal is one of the Ontario communities hardest hit by flooding.

Some residents reported Sunday they could smell gas in the air around their homes. Mayor Gary Barton said Monday the fuel leak has been contained.

À L'Orignal, la situation s'est dégradée dans les secteurs des rues Montpetit et Dufour. Deux résidences ont été évacuées. #iciottgat pic.twitter.com/AzzkpasUfp — @denis_babin

Residents who were evacuated due to the fuel spill were lodged at École St-Jean-Baptiste. They can return to their homes and those who are not affected by flooding can resume using their well water.

Three fuel tanks near the L'Orignal Marina were damaged, causing the fuel to spill into the river, though it's not known how many litres leaked out, according to Paula Knudsen, the townships chief administration and treasurer.

A state of emergency remains in effect for residents whose properties are still affected by flooding, Knudsen said.

Red Cross assisted flood victims

Rising waters were threatening multiple homes near the L'Orignal shoreline Sunday morning, and two streets along the waterfront have since been closed.

Two people were evacuated with help from the Red Cross, the township said in a statement Sunday evening.

Volunteer firefighters have been delivering sandbags to locations throughout the township, Barton said, and in some cases helping the people put them in place.

The township has also been receiving help from Hawkesbury and North Glengarry, he added.

Residents who need further assistance can call the township's main line at 613-678-3003, he said.