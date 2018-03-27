Woman accused of attack on lover's mistress says she lied to police

Under cross examination by the Crown Monday, the alleged ringleader in a 2015 attack on a woman said she lied to police during a recorded interview because she wasn't under oath at the time.

The Crown alleges Eunice Ilunga, 43, instigated the attack on a now 23-year-old woman who was having an affair with Ilunga's boyfriend.

Ilunga, along with Sandrine Tomba-Kalema, 38, and Safi Mahinja, 27, are on trial for sexual assault, kidnapping, unlawful confinement and assault with a weapon, among other charges.

The three women are accused of breaking into the victim's home, stripping her naked, shaving her pubic area and posting the video on social media to humiliate her. The victim's name is protected by a court-ordered publication ban.

Police interview

Court heard Monday that five days after the alleged attack on July 3, 2015, Ilunga went to Ottawa police to complain about videos being circulated on social media. She was arrested and questioned.

In an interview with Ottawa police Det. Marc-Andre Guy recorded on video nearly three years ago, Ilunga admits she found the victim's key on her boyfriend's keychain and entered the woman's home without permission alongside Tomba-Kalema and Mahinja.

In that interview, which was played in court, Illunga said she found the victim in the bathroom talking on a cellphone and grabbed the phone out of her hand.

You expect us to believe that seeing the sex tape calmed you? What I'm suggesting is that when you saw the video it made you even more angry. - James Cavanaugh, Crown attorney

Illunga also told Guy she found a video of her boyfriend and the victim having sex while scrolling through the woman's phone, and that it angered her. She also admitted to slapping the victim.

On the stand Monday, Ilunga, with her braids neatly pulled up in an up-do and dressed in a red Adidas track suit with matching red sneakers, testified she lied to police in the interview because she wasn't under oath.

"There was no bible there [in the police interview room]. There is a bible here. Do you want me to continue lying now?" she told court.

Ilunga also told court the investigator asked misleading questions and that her sister influenced her about what to say.

Conflicting timeline

In court, Ilunga has presented a different version of events than she initially set out with police.

In her testimony last week, she said she didn't see the cellphone sex video until later, at a backyard barbecue at Mahinja's home, after she claims the victim left her apartment willingly with the three women. She also denied slapping the victim and claimed the 23-year-old gave her the password to her cellphone.

Ilunga also testified that seeing her lover having sex with another woman didn't anger her. "And in that moment, instead of throwing a fit, I felt a breeze over my body. In fact, my heart calmed," she told court.

Crown attorney James Cavanaugh conducted much of his cross examination Monday in incredulous tones, and spent two and half hours comparing the words Ilunga said then and at trial.

"You expect us to believe that seeing the sex tape calmed you? When you saw the video you described feeling like a soft breeze was over you and being calm? What I'm suggesting is that when you saw the video it made you even more angry," Cavanaugh said, his voice raised.

Alleged bail breach

The Crown's theory is the discovery of the cellphone sex video enraged Ilunga to the point where she used a knife to slash the victim's sofa and chair, and then, with the help of Tomba-Kalema and Mahinja, strip the victim naked, shave her and posted video footage on Facebook as revenge.

But Ilunga continuously pushed back on the Crown's assertion that what she told Ottawa police three years ago was closer to the truth.

"When I was at the police station, all day long [during the interview] there were all sorts of things that were suggested to me. I was guided by her [my sister] and I lied to the police officer," she told court.

The Crown also revealed in court that Ilunga broke her bail conditions last week by trying to contact co-accused Sandrine Tomba-Kalema, which her bail conditions forbid. Ilunga testified she called to complain about Tomba-Kalema's laywer's line of questioning.

The cross examination continues Tuesday and will focus on the video of the victim in the apartment bathroom.