Ethiopia's Yemane Tsegay wins Ottawa Race Weekend marathon

Two Ethiopian athletes shined during Ottawa Race Weekend Sunday after they won first place in the men's and women's categories in Canada's largest marathon.

Yemane Tsegay, 33, won the Scotiabank Ottawa Marathon with a time of 2:08:52 Sunday.

The first woman to cross the finish line was 32-year-old Gelete Burka with a time of 02:22:17 — a record run for women on Canadian soil.

More than 3,300 runners participated in the Ottawa marathon, a 42.2-kilometre course, that started at 7:00 a.m.

Tristan Woodfine was the first Canadian, this year, to cross the finish line with a time of 02:18:54. Kait Toohey, the first Canadian on the women's side, finished with a time of 2:45:05.

Last year, Kenyan Eliud Kiptanui won the Scotiabank Ottawa Marathon with a time of 2:10:14.

Ethiopian athlete Yemane Tsegay at the finish line of the 2018 Scotiabank Ottawa Marathon. (Audrey Roy/Radio-Canada )

Ideal weather conditions

Thousands of people, including runners from around the world, gathered in the capital for the Ottawa Race Weekend. More than 200,000 visitors were expected to the city.

The organizers of the race say weather conditions were ideal Sunday.

The weather was cool, cloudy and the humidity was very low.

In 2016 and 2017, runners took part in Ottawa Race Weekend despite the scorching heat, which had organizers consider cancelling some of events because of the weather.