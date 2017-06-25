The first night of the Escapade Festival in Lansdowne Park went off relatively smoothly, despite concerns about drug use and noise in the buildup to the event.

Paramedics said nine festival attendees were treated on Saturday night, and five of those cases were related to drugs and alcohol.

Michael Latimer of the Ottawa Paramedic Service told CBC News that those numbers suggest that there were fewer issues than they had anticipated.

None of the patients treated were in critical condition, and responders did not have to use naloxone, a medication used to treat opiate overdose.

Concerns had been mounting in recent years because of an increase in overdoses during Escapade and other major festivals in the city.

For the first time in the festival's history, Ottawa police were on hand with what they call a "drug amnesty" box, where attendees could discard their drugs, no questions asked.

Organizers of the festival estimated that they spent about $200,000 on safety and security measures for the event.

Noise an issue for some, not others

In an email to CBC News, Capital Ward Coun. David Chernushenko said he personally received a number of noise complaints from residents of Old Ottawa South.

Others in the area, however, wrote on social media that the noise was not as loud as it typically is for CFL games.

Actually... It wasn't that bad... not as bad as the Red Black games! — @MuskokaMoneybag

Agreed: crowd leaving past my house were no louder than CFL game, better behaved than many and way better than the AC/DC crowd. — @UrbanSlowLife

Organizers said bylaw officers were posted in three locations in the area, and noise levels did not exceed legal limits.

Escapade Festival was originally scheduled to take place at the Rideau Carleton Speedway, but was moved to Lansdowne Park earlier this month. Organizers have not yet decided on a venue for 2018.