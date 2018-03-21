Ottawa Senators captain Erik Karlsson and his wife Melinda say their son, who they named Axel, was stillborn.

In a statement shared by Karlsson on his Twitter account Wednesday, the couple thanked supporters for the outpouring of condolences they received and for respecting their privacy after news of the loss of their son spread on social media.

"At this extremely difficult time it's hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel, but we know one day we'll get there. We would like to thank everyone for the love and support we have received and also for respecting our privacy and the process that we need to go through," the statement read.

"We feel very lucky to be Axel's parents. Even though he was stillborn, we know we will hold him again one day under different circumstances and the joy he gave us will be with us forever."

Karlsson shared a photo of his son Axel's footprints on Instagram. (@erikkarlsson65/Instagram)

The Ottawa Senators revealed Tuesday that the couple had lost their baby.

In November 2017, the couple announced they were expecting.