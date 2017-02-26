Ottawa Senators captain Erik Karlsson might be fearless on the ice, but he's understandably less so near a lurking alligator.

In a video uploaded to Twitter on Saturday, Karlsson poses in his golfing gear near the reptile, but jumps and audibly yelps when the alligator thrashes in the bushes — much to the amusement of his cohorts.

Not much scares @ErikKarlsson65 but this guy did....😂 @DAlfredsson11 pic.twitter.com/Fe4lXTOtY7 — @JesperParnevik

The video, posted by PGA player Jesper Parnevik has been viewed more than 190,000 times.

The Senators play the Florida Panthers in the sunshine state Sunday night.