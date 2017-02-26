Ottawa Senators captain Erik Karlsson might be fearless on the ice, but he's understandably less so near a lurking alligator.

In a video uploaded to Twitter on Saturday, Karlsson poses in his golfing gear near the reptile, but jumps and audibly yelps when the alligator thrashes in the bushes  — much to the amusement of his cohorts.

The video, posted by PGA player Jesper Parnevik has been viewed more than 190,000 times.

The Senators play the Florida Panthers in the sunshine state Sunday night. 