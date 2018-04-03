Skip to Main Content
Speculation mounts after Karlsson keeps puck from last home game

Speculation is mounting after Erik Karlsson keeps puck from the last home game of the season Monday night.

Was this Erik Karlsson's last game as a Senator?

Erik Karlsson kept the puck used in Monday's game for himself. (Nils Petter Nilsson/Ombrello/Getty Images)
As speculation builds about the future of no. 65, Sens fans were quick to surmise Monday could very well have been Erik Karlsson's final game as an Ottawa Senator.

Just after the Sens suffered a brutal 6-5 loss in their last home game against the Winnipeg Jets, the beloved captain picked up the game puck and stuffed it down his pants as he skated off the ice. 

Fans reacted on Twitter with disappointment about what it could mean as questions are being raised about whether or not the star player will stay on with the team next season. 

Others were more optimistic.

But some felt it was a clear sign Karlsson is on the way out. 

What do you think? Is Karlsson a goner or is he here to stay? Let us know in the comments below or tweet at us @cbcottawa. 

