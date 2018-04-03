Speculation mounts after Karlsson keeps puck from last home game

As speculation builds about the future of no. 65, Sens fans were quick to surmise Monday could very well have been Erik Karlsson's final game as an Ottawa Senator.

Just after the Sens suffered a brutal 6-5 loss in their last home game against the Winnipeg Jets, the beloved captain picked up the game puck and stuffed it down his pants as he skated off the ice.

Erik Karlsson grabs the puck and sneakily tucks it in his pants after the final Ottawa home game of the season <a href="https://t.co/a94YgraL6B">pic.twitter.com/a94YgraL6B</a> —@BradyTrett

Fans reacted on Twitter with disappointment about what it could mean as questions are being raised about whether or not the star player will stay on with the team next season.

Gotta feel bad for Sens fans. Karlsson is so gone. —@OilCityDynasty

Karlsson picking up the puck after the game makes my heart sink.. Don’t goooo —@mackgingyxo

Others were more optimistic.

Maybe Karlsson just wanted a cool souvenir from a fun game. —@TimHarcoff

But some felt it was a clear sign Karlsson is on the way out.

Karlsson realizes there's cameras in the arena, correct? Lol. —@Crosby2Sprong

Karlsson picked up the puck at the end of the game 😭😭😭💔💔💔 —@CeciMustGo

Karlsson taking the puck and then skating around looking at th crowd meaningfully? Not something my heavy heart needs right now —@coolcatmum

Wow! Erik Karlsson grabbing puck at the end of a loss in final home game of the season? Seems rather cryptic. Let the speculation begin in earnest. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sens?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sens</a> —@LaughlinSXM

Realistically, Karlsson is probably grabbing that puck because he really has no idea how things might play out this summer. But still. Siiiiiigh. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sens?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sens</a> —@SensChirp

Karlsson's picks up the puck after tonight's game. Shades of Daniel Alfredsson? —@HarmonicaDave

Oh no... Karlsson picked up the puck. Damnit. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sens?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sens</a> —@Conlon_Eric

What do you think? Is Karlsson a goner or is he here to stay? Let us know in the comments below or tweet at us @cbcottawa.