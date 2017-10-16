The Ottawa Senators just sliced through western Canada. Now their superstar captain is coming back after going under the knife in the off-season.

Senators coach Guy Boucher confirmed Monday morning Erik Karlsson will make his season debut at home against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.

He’s back! Erik Karlsson(minus no contact sweater) is ready to return to the #Sens lineup this week. pic.twitter.com/QeGgEcWHJE — @SeguinSports

Karlsson led the Senators in scoring during last season's playoffs despite an ankle injury this summer that required a significant surgery, including removing part of the bone.

While he finished his rehab, the Senators went undefeated in regulation in their first five games of the season, losing the first two in shootouts before sweeping through Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton by a combined score of 15 to 3.

Ottawa sent rookie defenceman Thomas Chabot back to their American Hockey League affiliate in Belleville over the weekend.