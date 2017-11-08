Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory starting Thursday evening for commuters in the Ottawa area.
A cold front is expected for southern Ontario tomorrow, and dropping temperatures and scattered rain could make for slippery road conditions.
Showers are expected to begin in the afternoon and to turn into flurries later in the evening.
A low of -11 C is expected, with winds picking up throughout the day.
