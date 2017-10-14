Heavy winds could ravage a wide swath of eastern Ontario Sunday, according to a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

The weather agency is urging people to prepare for power outages and potential tree damage in a number of communities, including:

Kingston,

Greater Napanee,

Prince Edward County,

Bancroft,

Pembroke,

Renfrew.

Sunday's forecast is calling for wind gusts between 70 and 80 kilometres per hour, with occasional gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour closer to the Great Lakes.

Environment Canada is also calling for a "soaking" rainfall for towns and cities in the Ottawa Valley, beginning Saturday night and continuing into Sunday.

Ottawa mostly spared

The special weather statement does not apply to Ottawa, although rain and winds of up to 60 kilometres an hour could still strike the national capital Sunday.

Sunday's high in Ottawa is expected to be 21 C, although it will feel more like 27 C with the humidity.