Environment Canada is warning of a sloppy Monday morning commute as heavy snow is expected to blanket the Ottawa area overnight.

About 10 centimetres of snow should fall across southern Ontario, with heavier amounts expected northeast of the Great Lakes, the agency said in a special weather statement.

As of 7 p.m. Sunday, the weather statement was in effect for Ottawa-Gatineau, Kingston, Cornwall, and many other communities across eastern Ontario.

Ottawa's Sunday evening forecast calls for five centimetres of snow, with temperatures rising to –6 C by morning.

Snow will also fall Monday morning across the region before tapering off, Environment Canada said in its statement.