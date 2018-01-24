Entire Rideau Canal Skateway will reopen Thursday
World's largest skating rink opened for 48th season Jan. 5
CBC News Posted: Jan 08, 2018 3:35 PM ET Last Updated: Jan 24, 2018 4:37 PM ET
The full length of the Rideau Canal Skateway will reopen at noon on Thursday after being closed due to mild weather.
The skateway opened for 48th season on Jan. 5, but has closed twice since then.
The National Capital Commission provides updates via its @NCC_Skateway Twitter account, as well as an interactive map that shows conditions along the canal's length. Click below to check the state of the ice on your preferred stretch.
