Entire Rideau Canal Skateway open again
World's largest skating rink opened for 48th season Jan. 5
CBC News Posted: Jan 08, 2018 3:35 PM ET Last Updated: Jan 25, 2018 12:10 PM ET
The full length of the Rideau Canal Skateway is open again after being closed last weekend due to mild weather.
The skateway opened for 48th season on Jan. 5, but has closed twice since then.
The National Capital Commission provides updates via its @NCC_Skateway Twitter account, as well as an interactive map that shows conditions along the canal's length. Click below to check the state of the ice on your preferred stretch.
