Entire Rideau Canal Skateway is now open

The full length of the Canal is ready for skating, from Carleton University to the NAC.

The canal was closed last week after unseasonably warm temperatures melted some of the ice and made conditions unsafe for skaters.

But the temperature dropped over the weekend and most of the Skateway reopened Tuesday morning.

The National Capital Commission provides updates via its @NCC_Skateway Twitter account, as well as an interactive map that shows conditions along the canal's length. Click below to check the state of the ice on your preferred stretch.