Ottawa's largest artist collective is turning 25 this week and is celebrating with an open house and three-tiered cake.

Enriched Bread Artists was named after its industrial home — a former bread factory overlooking the O-Train tracks on Gladstone Avenue.

It's created a space for artists to come together and cultivate a community space that's more than just a studio.

Someone Left the Cake Out in the Rain by Juliana McDonald, who has worked out of EBA since 2000. (CBC)

"For me, I went to art school in my 30's," said Sayward Johnson, a metal artist who uses the space.

"When I finished art school and started practicing as an artist I was home with my daughter full-time and really isolated. Joining EBA has allowed me to join a collective of other artists and feel a sense of community."

Sayward Johnson's spun metal cake with pennies woven in. (CBC)

Johnson said she believes the space helps artists develop their craft through collaborations and peer-critique.

She also believes it's helping grow the art community in the city.

"We're all quirky and eccentric in our weird ways. I love it here," said Johnson.

The space will be hosting an open studio night Friday to celebrate the anniversary.

There will be an open photo exhibit that highlights the history of the building, including archival photos from the original 1920's bakery.