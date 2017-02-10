The company behind a hydroelectric dam expansion in Almonte will have to keep construction work between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. in accordance with Mississippi Mills noise bylaws, town council decided this week.

Enerdu had requested an exemption which would have allowed crews to work until 11 p.m. in hopes of completing in-water work on the north side of the Mississippi River before the start of the spring fish spawning season.

Crews will have to stop work on March 15 to accommodate spawning season and can't return until July.

'More construction this summer'

Work on the dam expansion, which has been a controversial issue for residents and environmentalists, began last summer.

"If the health of the river is a concern, it would have been useful for us to not have to go back into the water [again later this summer]" project manager Ron Campbell said.

While the project is on schedule, Campbell said council's decision to deny the exemption diminishes their ability to finish in-water work by the March 15 cutoff date.

"We thought we could do a lot of the heavy construction work when windows are closed and patios aren't open and the river is not used as much by the public," Campbell said.

"So what's happened is there'll be more construction this summer during tourist season, which we were trying to avoid."

'Enough is enough,' residents say

Residents have complained for weeks that crews have been working late into the night, using bright lights and running noisy diesel pumps.

"People have been driven crazy," said Linda Manzer, who lives and works in Almonte. "The stress level is through the roof. People are exhausted."

If the project is on time, there's no need for Enerdu to work so late, Manzer said.

Council had also asked Enerdu to set up a community meeting with residents to discuss the noise issue, something Manzer said still hasn't happened.

"It's not fair to the people who live in town," Manzer said, adding people who live in the heart of Almonte have been affected by "pounding generators and things making noise all night."

"Enough is enough," Manzer added.

Will abide by bylaw

Mississippi Mills council denied Enerdu the exemption Tuesday night, and Campbell said workers will adhere to the bylaw.

Enerdu did look into holding a community meeting, he said, but decided against it after hearing from a group of residents who said they would refuse to attend.

Campbell said a second request which would have allowed crews to work until 9:30 p.m. was also defeated.