We're nearing the end of Canada 150, but the party planners have a few more events in store before we ring in 2018.

There's a distinct focus on Indigenous reconciliation, and on Canada's identity as a hockey-loving nation. There's also a healthy dose of pyrotechnics.

Here's a roundup of the events you can look forward to in December.

Parliament Hill

A teepee will be erected on Parliament Hill, in keeping with one of the Canada 150 themes of reconciliation. It will be open to visitors Dec. 4 to 31.

Skating rink

The Canada 150 Parliament Hill rink will be open Dec. 7 to Jan. 1.

Skating will be free, but you must reserve passes online, over the phone or in person 48 hours before you'd like to hit the ice. There are 200 tickets per 40-minute time slot. You can reserve up to six passes.

The refrigerated rink will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends. It will remain open on all holidays.

More than 40,000 people are expected to skate on the rink. Skates and helmets are available for rent across the street at 90 Wellington St.

Peewee hockey players will also face off on the rink. Thirty-two teams have been selected to fly to Ottawa for the games, part of the Bell Canada Cup.

After it closes, the $5.6-million rink will be donated to another community.

Weekend events

Each weekend starting Dec. 9, events will be held on Parliament Hill and at the Canadian Museum of History. A special event on the Hill during the first weekend will feature Indigenous food from Canada's north. You can try classic dishes and meet top Canadian chefs including Vikram Vij.

All weekends will feature activities at seven teepees at the museum, buskers, music and hand drumming with Inuit youth at the museum.

There will also be live concerts played by Canadian artists and DJs, though no performers have been announced yet.

New Year's Eve

Parliament Hill

A pyrotechnic display will start at 7 p.m. on the Hill.

There will also be a concert to welcome in 2018, and say goodbye to Canada 150.

Both events will be free.

Canadian Museum of History

Nimidiwin, an Indigenous cultural performance, will be taking place at the museum that same evening.

Christmas lights across Canada

This year's illumination ceremony takes place at 7 p.m. on Dec. 7 on Parliament Hill.

There will be free BeaverTails and hot chocolate, live music and pyrotechnics.

The show will run nightly in a loop from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., from Dec. 7 to Jan. 7, 2018.

Wellington Street, Mackenzie Street, Elgin Street and Sussex Drive in downtown Ottawa will be alight, as well as Laurier Street in Gatineau and the Alexandra Bridge.