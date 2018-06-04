Skip to Main Content
Emergency crews race to serious bus crash on Highway 401

Emergency crews, including an Ornge air ambulance, are on the way to a serious bus crash on Highway 401 near Prescott, Ont.

Early reports indicate 30 to 40 injured at the scene near Prescott, Ont.

CBC News ·
A major bus crash has closed Highway 401 westbound between Edward Street and Maitland Road. (Frédéric Pepin/Radio-Canada)

Ornge spokesperson Joshua McNamara said early reports indicate there are 30 to 40 injured at the scene. The first emergency calls came in around 2:45 p.m.

Ornge has sent two helicopters to the scene so far: one from Ottawa that has already returned to the city with a patient, and a second from Toronto which has not yet arrived. A fixed-wing aircraft has been sent to Brockville and the service has also sent a ground ambulance to the scene. 

Paramedics from municipalities across eastern Ontario are headed to the site of the bus crash, which occurred near Blue Church Road.

Ontario Provincial Police have closed the westbound lanes of the highway between Edward Street and Maitland Road. 

More to come

