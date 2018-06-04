Emergency crews, including an Ornge air ambulance, are on the way to a serious bus crash on Highway 401 near Prescott, Ont.

Ornge spokesperson Joshua McNamara said early reports indicate there are 30 to 40 injured at the scene. The first emergency calls came in around 2:45 p.m.

Ornge has sent two helicopters to the scene so far: one from Ottawa that has already returned to the city with a patient, and a second from Toronto which has not yet arrived. A fixed-wing aircraft has been sent to Brockville and the service has also sent a ground ambulance to the scene.

Paramedics from municipalities across eastern Ontario are headed to the site of the bus crash, which occurred near Blue Church Road.

Ontario Provincial Police have closed the westbound lanes of the highway between Edward Street and Maitland Road.

UPDATE ROAD CLOSURE: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy401?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy401</a> WB west of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Prescott?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Prescott</a> - All WB lanes closed at Edward St (Prescott) due to collision, Emergency Services on scene. ^lm <a href="https://t.co/mVsdWLZo34">pic.twitter.com/mVsdWLZo34</a> —@OPP_COMM_ER

More to come