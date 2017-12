A 28-year-old Aylmer, Que., man has succumbed to injuries sustained in a collision in Embrun, Ont., on Dec. 5.

Russell County OPP responded shortly after 7 p.m. to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Notre Dame Road in Embrun, southeast of Ottawa.

Both drivers were transported to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.

One of the drivers, later identified as Shawn Perry of Aylmer, died of his injuries two days later.

OPP continue to investigate the cause of the collision.