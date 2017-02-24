An Embrun mother wants a provincial investigation after waiting 30 minutes for an ambulance to arrive while her baby boy's lips turned blue earlier this month.

A dispatcher had redirected the rural community's only ambulance to respond to a higher-priority call in Ottawa because of an ambulance shortage, confirmed the municipality's paramedic chief Michel Chrétien.

Claudia Gorenko said she's lucky her four-month-old boy Benjamin is OK, but feels his life was put at risk and filed a complaint with Ontario's Minister of Health and Long-Term Care.

"A 30 minute wait is not acceptable," said Gorenko. "I had to give him mouth to mouth [resuscitation]. His lips were turning blue. I told dispatch that."

'I was like 'Oh my God'

Gorenko said her son has seizures and takes medication to control the problem.

But on Feb. 6, Benjamin had multiple seizures within a span of hours. A neurology team at the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario told Gorenko to call 911.

Gorenko was told it could take up to an hour for help to arrive. Chrétien confirmed the dispatcher had re-routed her ambulance to another emergency in Ottawa.

"I was like 'Oh my God, in 30 to 60 minutes anything can happen," said Gorenko. "What if he really starts cluster seizing?"

Claudia Gorenko's son Benjamin was transported to hospital on Feb. 6, after having multiple seizures and waiting 30 minutes for an ambulance. (CBC News)

Chrétien confirms dispatch later upgraded Gorenko's call from code three to code four, the highest level. But the township's closest ambulance was still 30 minutes away and had to race all the way from Bourget, Ont.

"Who made the decision that the Ottawa residents take precedent over us?" said Gorenko.

She said she feels the health and safety of both Ottawa residents and her own township are equally important, but the municipality of Prescott-Russell is getting short-changed — and is encouraging residents to speak out.

"Why do they get our ambulances versus us getting our ambulances? We pay taxes as well. We pay taxes for those services," she said.

She said she also has concerns because her son's case wasn't initially dispatched as a life or death emergency.

'Nobody's impressed'

The mayor for the Township of Russell and the region's paramedic chief said what happened to Gorenko is not acceptable, and they're asking their member of provincial parliament for help.

"Nobody's impressed," said mayor Pierre Leroux.

"I'm afraid that it's going to take someone dying for [the province] to realize how grave the situation is."

Ontario regulations require whichever paramedic is closest and available to respond to emergency calls.

Counties outside of Ottawa have becoming increasingly frustrated by the growing numbers of calls they answer in the city. Due to changes in provincial policy, adjacent municipalities are no longer reimbursed for attending to Ottawa's emergencies.

Prescott-Russell's paramedic service said it spent more than $500,000 of is own taxpayers dollars in 2016 responding to emergency calls in Ottawa.

The mayor for the Township of Russell, Pierre Leroux, say what happened to Gorenko is "totally unacceptable." (CBC News)

Prescott-Russell filed a complaint last year with the province about a specific night when Ottawa called their paramedics for help 13 times, which led to a damning report suggesting Ottawa Paramedic service has a systemic problem.

Prescott-Russell's paramedic chief Michel Chrétien said the problem has gotten worse lately.

His crews have responded to 80 calls in Ottawa in the past two weeks. In one day alone his ambulances were deployed to 18 Ottawa emergencies, which he said was a new record.

In Gorenko's case, the Embrun ambulance re-routed to Ottawa did not end up transporting a patient to the hospital, Chrétien said. He says this is an example of another problem with dispatching, that 75 percent of the code four calls they respond turn out not to be life or death emergencies.

Chrétien said he met with Gorenko about her complaint and directed her to raise her concerns with the province.

"Service wasn't rendered, I think, to this lady and she has the right to raise the issue," said Chrétien.

'Level Zero'

Ottawa's paramedic chief Peter Kelly said in an email he can't comment on any specific case, but the city "has taken steps to address the increase in call volumes."

The city hired a dozen new paramedics in July and four emergency response vehicles that are now trained and responding to calls in the community.

It's also preparing to hire 24 new college graduates when they pass their provincial exam in the spring of 2017.

Ottawa's paramedic service has been regularly reaching something called "level zero" where no ambulances are available anywhere in the city at a given time.

Paramedics are sent in sedans until an ambulance is available, or other emergency services such as firefighters and police are deployed in cases of cardiac arrest.

There were 11 "level zero" warnings issued the week of Gorenko's incident between Feb. 6 and 12. Another 21 "level zeros" happened between between Feb. 13 and 20, confirmed Kelly.