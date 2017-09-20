An "elusive" goat that had been on the lam in Kingston, Ont., since August finally ran out of luck Tuesday, but not before causing a little more mayhem.

Frontenac OPP say the animal wandered onto Highway 401 between Sydenham Road and Sir John A. MacDonald Boulevard where it was struck and presumably killed by a passing tractor-trailer, denting the truck's grill.

Soon after, a small grey vehicle swerved to avoid the animal's carcass and collided with the centre median. A female occupant of the vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, OPP said.

The black and white goat had gained a devoted following online, where people who spotted the animal posted photos of its exploits with the hashtag #ygkgoat.

There's no word on who owned the animal, or how it escaped in the first place.