Music legend Elton John will take the stage in Ottawa this September, as part of his farewell tour.

John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour has more than 300 concerts — including Ottawa on Friday Sept. 28 at the Canadian Tire Centre.

The 70-year-old singer said he is retiring from the road to spend more time with his family.

John is married to Toronto native David Furnish, and the couple have two young children.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $56.

Fans can register for an online presale being held on Jan. 30. Details for registration are on John's website.