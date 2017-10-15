For many, Elizabeth Le Geyt was known simply as Ottawa's "bird lady."

From 1974 until 2013, Le Geyt shared her keen observational skills and her love of all things avian in her weekly birding column for the Ottawa Citizen.

Le Geyt died on Oct. 5 at the age of 103.

"She inspired so many people. Her column was extremely popular," close friend Lynda Ryan told CBC Radio's In Town and Out ahead of Le Geyt's funeral on Saturday.

"I'm thinking that a lot of people started birdwatching — and even if it was just something simple, like looking out of their kitchen window at a feeder — because of her influence on them."

Retired at 99

Born in England, Le Geyt moved to Canada in 1952 with her young family.

She befriended the previous Ottawa Citizen birding columnist Wilf Bell, sending him reports from the field, her son Michael told In Town and Out.

When Bell retired, he suggested Le Geyt take over the column.

Birds were perfect, in her opinion. - Lynda Ryan

Le Geyt would write the column for 39 years, before retiring a few months short of her 99th birthday.

The following year, she released her memoir Bird Lady.

"She was a very skilled amateur birder. She never professed to be an ornithologist," said Michael, who recorded and transcribed the memoir after arthritis robbed Le Geyt of the ability to write it herself.

He remembered, as a child, being roused out of bed at 5 a.m. by his mother to go birdwatching during the migration season.

"Once I was awake and on my feet, I enjoyed it very much. She was an excellent teacher," Michael Le Geyt said.

"She was terrific at observation. She would always see birds before I did."

'Birds were perfect'

Ryan — who first met Le Geyt by simply calling her up and inviting her for tea — said she'd always remember her friend's curiosity and "acute interest in life."

"She got such delight out of birds because of their beauty, and the joy that they brought to her and to other people," said Ryan.

"I remember her saying once that human beings still have some evolution ahead of them, but birds had already arrived there. Birds were perfect, in her opinion."