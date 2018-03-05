The first phase of a major reconstruction of Elgin Street in downtown Ottawa starts next week.

The restaurant-heavy strip is being rebuilt both above and below ground, a project that's not expected to end until 2020.

The first phase will bring the three blocks from McLeod to Waverley streets down to one lane of traffic in each direction from Monday, March 12, until early May so Bell Canada can upgrade its underground infrastructure.

There will be no parking in this area.

The city said in a news release people will still be able to get to businesses in the construction zone.

Some bus stops will be moved on Elgin Street and there could be occasional bus delays as well.

There will be no parking on Frank Street so it can be converted to a two-way street between Jack Purcell Lane and Metcalfe Street.

The west side of the intersection of Elgin Street with Frank Street will be closed, while the intersection of Elgin Street and Gladstone Avenue will be down to one lane in each direction as well.

Bell's work will continue until the fall, the city said, then the city will be able to do its work.

Elgin Street is expected to close completely between Gloucester and Isabella streets in 2019, with lane reductions in 2020 as construction finishes.