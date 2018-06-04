Stuck on the wrong side of Hydro One's dividing line

Tim Priddle knows the old real estate maxim "location, location, location" all too well.

He also knows that if his family-owned business, The WoodSource, were located just across Mitch Owens Road, he'd save tens of thousands of dollars in electricity costs each year.

We're in the same city and we're competing with people just across the road. - Tim Priddle, The WoodSource

"It's kind of hard to move about 100,000 square feet of buildings across the road," said Priddle, who purchased the custom lumber mill with his brother Phil in 1998.

The WoodSource sells 40 different species of wood including reclaimed lumber from old barns and logs salvaged from riverbeds. The mill produces custom flooring and mouldings, much of it for heritage restoration projects including Centre Block on Parliament Hill, and counts Robert De Niro and Barbara Streisand among its more notable customers.

The Manotick Station business, which includes a showroom, warehouse and offices, gets its electricity from Hydro One, the provincial power utility. In January Priddle paid 28 cents per kilowatt hour.

That same month, businesses on the north side of Mitch Owens Road — the dividing line — paid 19 cents per kilowatt hour. A short drive away on Rideau Road, LRT Industries, a commercial woodworking operation that produces cabinets and doors, also enjoys that lower rate for its power.

The difference is, they're Hydro Ottawa customers.

"It's strange," Priddle said. "We're in the same city and we're competing with people just across the road."

Bill more than doubled

Eight years ago, Priddle paid $4,000 a month for his electricity. The monthly bill recently ballooned to $8,500.

The mill did recently undergo an expansion, but Priddle was careful to install high-efficiency motors and LED lighting.

Not only does the operation miss out on the lower Hydro Ottawa rate; it also fails to qualify for a discount similar to the 25 per cent reduction that residential customers, farmers and some small businesses received last year under Ontario's Fair Hydro Plan. Nor does it make the cut for a federal grant available to larger manufacturers.

"We feel cheated," Priddle said. "We'd obviously love a 25 per cent discount. It would help us gain more market share, maybe export more material and generate more jobs in the Ottawa area."

Priddle said he feels ignored by provincial politicians.

Despite installing high-efficiency motors and LED lights, The WoodSource's electricity bill has more than doubled since 2010. (Laurei Fagan CBC) "Manufacturing plants are disappearing by the dozens every year from this province, and politicians must decide what manufacturing employment means to Ontario," he said. "The handling of our electrical system over the last decade has been a disaster."

Joined coalition

Priddle has joined the Coalition of Concerned Manufacturers and Businesses of Ontario, a group of 150 businesses lobbying the government for electricity discounts for medium-sized manufacturers like The WoodSource.

The coalition was started by Jocelyn Bamford, vice-president of Toronto company Automatic Coating Ltd., after the electricity at her plant doubled over 10 years.

"We need to compete globally, and we just can't with these rates," Bamford said.

Bamford blames the 2009 Green Energy Act for the high price some businesses pay for electricity. She believes the province is paying exorbitant, artificial rates to solar and wind generators and forcing companies like hers to underwrite the costs.

'It hurts, and I feel an ache in my gut,' Priddle says. (Laurie Fagan CBC ) "When the government talks about fairness, it's not fair to burden one part of the industrial base with the costing of everything else," she said.

Priddle shares Bamford's views, and points to the example of a friend who bought a large warehouse near Pembroke, Ont., and installed solar panels on the roof.

"He's now generating $350,000 a year in revenue with a 20-year guaranteed contract on a vacant building where wood manufacturing used to take place," Priddle said. "My high cost of electricity is paying him his handsome fee. It hurts, and I feel an ache in my gut."