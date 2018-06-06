Elections Ontario warns about potentially incorrect voter info

Elections Ontario is warning the public to turn only to the agency's website for information on where to vote, after reports the wrong information had been sent out to voters.

The agency said in an email to CBC News on Wednesday evening they had reports incorrect information was being sent from who they believe to be political campaigns.

"Elections Ontario has become aware that many voters in the Ottawa area have received literature from political campaigns on where they should go to vote," they said.

"This information may be incorrect. The only reliable source of information on where electors should go to vote is Elections Ontario."

The agency said the location listed on their website — under "voter information services." Voters can also search by postal code for their polling station.

Polls will open Thursday morning at 9 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.