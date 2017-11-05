Thousands of Quebeckers will be casting their ballots today in municipal elections, and it's no different here in the Outaouais.
- Voting day in west Quebec: What you should know
- CBC's full coverage of the 2017 Quebec municipal elections
If you're wondering who's running for office in the region, we've put together this handy list for you.
Voting runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday marks the end of daylight saving time, so set your clock back so you don't show up too early.
Gatineau
Mayor
- Clément Bélanger
- Rémi Bergeron
- Sylvie Goneau
- Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin (incumbent)
- Denis Tassé
Aylmer (Ward 1)
- David Inglis
- Audrey Bureau
- François Sylvestre
Lucerne (Ward 2)
- Mamadou-Garanké Bah
- Véronic Boyer
- Gilles Chagnon
- Roch Givogue
Parc-de-la-Montagne-Saint-Raymond (Ward 7)
- Louise Boudrias (incumbent)
- Yolaine Ruel
Hull-Wright (Ward 8)
- René Coignaud
- Marcel Pépin
- Pierre Samson
- Cédric Tessier
Pointe-Gatineau (Ward 11)
- Myriam Nadeau (incumbent)
- Michel St-Amour
Buckingham (Ward 18)
- Martin Lajeunesse (incumbent)
- Edmond Leclerc
Here's how the mayoral races are shaping up in some of the other communities in western Quebec.
Cantley
- Madeleine Brunette (incumbent)
- David Gomes
Chelsea
- Caryl Green (incumbent)
- Tim Kehoe
- Edmond Hétu
La Pêche
- Robert Bussière (incumbent)
- Guillaume Lamoureux
Maniwaki
- Jacques Cadieux
- Sylvain J. Forest
- Francine Fortin
- Michel Lyrette
Pontiac
- Joanne Labadie
- Roger Larose (incumbent)
Thurso
- Benoît Lauzon (incumbent, acclaimed)
Val-des-Monts
- Richard Bélec
- Jacques Laurin (incumbent)
- Serge Lessard