Thousands of Quebeckers will be casting their ballots today in municipal elections, and it's no different here in the Outaouais.

If you're wondering who's running for office in the region, we've put together this handy list for you. 

Voting runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday marks the end of daylight saving time, so set your clock back so you don't show up too early.

Gatineau

​Mayor

  • Clément Bélanger
  • ​Rémi Bergeron
  • Sylvie Goneau
  • Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin (incumbent)
  • Denis Tassé

Aylmer (Ward 1)

  • David Inglis
  • Audrey Bureau
  • François Sylvestre

Lucerne (Ward 2)

  • Mamadou-Garanké Bah
  • Véronic Boyer
  • Gilles Chagnon
  • Roch Givogue

Parc-de-la-Montagne-Saint-Raymond (Ward 7)

  • Louise Boudrias (incumbent)
  • Yolaine Ruel

Hull-Wright (Ward 8)

  • René Coignaud
  • ​Marcel Pépin
  • Pierre Samson
  • Cédric Tessier

Pointe-Gatineau (Ward 11)

  • Myriam Nadeau (incumbent)
  • Michel St-Amour

Buckingham (Ward 18)

  • Martin Lajeunesse (incumbent)
  • Edmond Leclerc

Gatineau voters will be choosing their mayor and candidates in six of the city's wards Sunday. (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC)

Here's how the mayoral races are shaping up in some of the other communities in western Quebec.

Cantley

  • Madeleine Brunette (incumbent)
  • David Gomes

Chelsea

  • Caryl Green (incumbent)
  • Tim Kehoe
  • Edmond Hétu

La Pêche

  • Robert Bussière (incumbent)
  • Guillaume Lamoureux

Maniwaki

  • Jacques Cadieux
  • Sylvain J. Forest
  • Francine Fortin
  • Michel Lyrette

Pontiac

  • Joanne Labadie
  • Roger Larose (incumbent)

Thurso

  • Benoît Lauzon (incumbent, acclaimed)

Val-des-Monts

  • Richard Bélec
  • Jacques Laurin (incumbent)
  • Serge Lessard