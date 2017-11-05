Thousands of Quebeckers will be casting their ballots today in municipal elections, and it's no different here in the Outaouais.

If you're wondering who's running for office in the region, we've put together this handy list for you.

Voting runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday marks the end of daylight saving time, so set your clock back so you don't show up too early.

Gatineau

​Mayor

Clément Bélanger

​Rémi Bergeron

Sylvie Goneau

Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin (incumbent)

Denis Tassé

Aylmer (Ward 1)

David Inglis

Audrey Bureau

François Sylvestre

Lucerne (Ward 2)

Mamadou-Garanké Bah

Véronic Boyer

Gilles Chagnon

Roch Givogue

Parc-de-la-Montagne-Saint-Raymond (Ward 7)

Louise Boudrias (incumbent)

Yolaine Ruel

Hull-Wright (Ward 8)

René Coignaud

​Marcel Pépin

Pierre Samson

Cédric Tessier

Pointe-Gatineau (Ward 11)

Myriam Nadeau (incumbent)

Michel St-Amour

Buckingham (Ward 18)

Martin Lajeunesse (incumbent)

Edmond Leclerc

​

Gatineau voters will be choosing their mayor and candidates in six of the city's wards Sunday. (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC)

Here's how the mayoral races are shaping up in some of the other communities in western Quebec.

Cantley

Madeleine Brunette (incumbent)

David Gomes

Chelsea

Caryl Green (incumbent)

Tim Kehoe

Edmond Hétu

La Pêche

Robert Bussière (incumbent)

Guillaume Lamoureux

Maniwaki

Jacques Cadieux

Sylvain J. Forest

Francine Fortin

Michel Lyrette

Pontiac

Joanne Labadie

Roger Larose (incumbent)

Thurso

Benoît Lauzon (incumbent, acclaimed)

Val-des-Monts