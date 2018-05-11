Elderly man found dead in Algonquin Park

A 90-year-old man from Toronto was found dead at the bottom of a canyon near a trail in the eastern end of Algonquin Park on Thursday, Ontario Provincial Police said.

The man was reported overdue Thursday after his day parking pass expired, and an OPP emergency response team and helicopter were sent to look for him.

His body was found Thursday evening at the bottom of a canyon near the Barron Canyon Trail.

Next of kin have been notified. Police have not released the man's name.

Investigators do not believe his death was suspicious, but do not yet know the circumstances of his death, according to Upper Ottawa Valley OPP Const. Maggie Jones.

The man was familiar with the park, and the trails in the area were open to the public at the time, Jones said.

An autopsy will be conducted.