The Ottawa Senators returned to home ice on Saturday afternoon, after being outscored eight goals to two during a pair of forgettable games in New York.

Would their fortunes change with a return to the Canadian Tire Centre? Would fans say witty things on Twitter?

Ready for game 5 ! Go #Sens Go! pic.twitter.com/HklUR4r4Eo — @OttawaParamedic

It was comforting to see city paramedics in attendance at Game 5, because the first 20 minutes were not meant for people with weak constitutions.

New York opened the scoring early, netting two goals within the span of slightly more than a minute.

While the Sens had once again found themselves in a hole, fans were at least somewhat lifted by the fact the team seemed to be playing more cohesively at home than they were in New York.

At least we look like a professional hockey team today, so there's that — @SensTown

And lo and behold, less than one minute after the second Rangers goal, Mark Stone put a rebound past New York netminder Henrik Lundqvist to cut that early deficit in half.

The frenzied first period action had fans cussing and mothers wondering how their parenting efforts had gone so horribly wrong.

That period made me swear in front of my Mom more times than I'm comfortable with. Great team effort so far. #Sens — @VodkaAndLalime

The Stone goal seemed to spark the Senators, who then netted two more in the second period — first off a one-timer from Mike Hoffman, and then a deflection from Tom Pyatt.

Pyatt's goal made it 3-2 Ottawa, giving the Senators their first lead over New York in about a week.

And now it's 3-2. Tom Pyatt with the redirect off the Zack Smith pass. Sens first lead since end of game 2. — @SeguinSports

The Rangers tied things up before the period came to an end, however. And with approximately seven minutes left in regulation time, Jimmy Vesey put one past Craig Anderson to give New York a precious one goal lead.

He seemed reasonably happy.

Young @19Vesey has Broadway five minutes away from a series lead. #StanleyCup #NYRvsOTT pic.twitter.com/ViEgOof25Z — @NHL

Those five minutes could not tick down swiftly enough for New York, however.

With 1:28 left on the clock, ex-Ranger Derick Brassard jumped off the Sens' bench, made his way down to the New York net, and ended up getting the credit for a goal that felt more like something out of a game of pinball than ice hockey.

An overhead look at Brassard's game-tying goal. #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/lFj8cxa0xV — @Senators

And just like that, the Senators were off to overtime. Again.

New York almost snared the game-winner four minutes into the extra period, but Michael Grabner's goal was disallowed due to a high stick.

Two minutes later, Kyle Turris corralled his own rebound and blasted the puck past Lundqvist to seemingly end the game. While the goal was challenged for potentially being offside — Turris' skates crossed the blue line before the puck did — on Twitter, fans were quick to cite the rule that allowed it.

I rewatched turris goal. It was NOT offside. Here is the official language in @NHL rule book. Don't have to like it, but it was right call pic.twitter.com/M7mMHUxbkp — @ZakFTNYR

So too did the refs. And suddenly — after looking so lost in New York — the Senators now find themselves one game away from the Eastern Conference finals.

Derek Brassard pops the logo pic.twitter.com/0t8rO3Pu79 — @shaynepasquino

Game 6 takes place Tuesday night, back at Madison Square Garden.