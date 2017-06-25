Members of Ottawa's Muslim community gathered at more than a dozen events held across the city to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, one of the the most important holidays on the Islamic calendar.

The Muslim Association of Canada's Eid Fesival was the biggest of those events, attracting thousands of people to the EY Centre in Gloucester.

In addition to morning prayers that were held in the morning, the festival featured food vendors, art exhibits, games, and a bazaar.

Eid marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting for Muslims.

Organizers say last year's event brought in 10,000.