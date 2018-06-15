Hundreds celebrating Eid al-Fitr today at the EY Centre

Hundreds of Ottawa's Muslim residents headed to the EY Centre Friday for a festival celebrating the end of Ramadan.

MAC Eid Festival is taking place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and both admission and parking are free.

The event features a bazaar (vendors include Boutique Alhidaya, The Henna Queen, Motarrazat, Salma's Scarves and more), food such as kababs, biryani, shawarma, as well as art exhibits and games for children.

Thousands of people are expected to pray and eat at the EY Centre today but what happens when prayers overlap with the World Cup? 5:34

Eid al-Fitr is an important Muslim holiday that marks the end of Ramadan, a holy time of special prayers and fasting during the ninth month of the lunar Islamic calendar.

Thursday was the final day of Ramadan, and Friday is Eid and the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar.

Here are a few scenes from the 2018 edition of the festival.

