Wanted: eager young teachers looking for full-time work in a mild climate, surrounded by picture postcard scenery.

That's the tantalizing pitch recruiters from British Columbia's school boards are making to students in the University of Ottawa's teacher education program.

"We're here because British Columbia is experiencing a shortage of teachers," said Parmjit Hari, district principal in Burnaby, B.C.

Hari was in Ottawa Wednesday to attend a job fair for students who will graduate this April, and she's ready to offer the newly minted teachers opportunities to get right down to work.

B.C.'s recruiting drive has switched into high gear following a decision by the province's Supreme Court that restored school funding and limited class sizes.

"That's opened up a lot of teaching job opportunities in B.C., and especially in Vancouver, " said Ranjit Bains, principal at Kitsilano Secondary School.

There are currently 34 vacant positions in Vancouver, with another 100 expected in September, Bains said.

Then there's the natural lure of the West Coast. "Of course we have the beauty," Bains said.

Openings at all levels

Recruiters say there are job openings for teachers from kindergarten through high school, but there's an acute need for French language instructors.

"Our number 1 priority is to hire French immersion teachers," said Sean Powell, principal of the Greater Victoria School District. "We're having trouble filling those positions every year."

uOttawa student Devon Sutherland, right, said he's "pretty interested" in the possibility of teaching in B.C. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

Judging by the reaction among soon-to-be educators who dropped by the job fair, the pitch is working.

"I got pretty excited about it," said Devon Sutherland, who hopes to teach kindergarten and junior grades.

"I've only been to B.C. once but I really loved it, loved the mountains and the outdoors … so I am pretty interested to check that out."

Student Nathan Wheeler said he, too, is ready to make the move. "Because the living out there is superb.... That's why I really want to go out there."

Few teaching jobs in Ontario

Graduates of Ontario teaching programs have faced a hard time securing jobs close to home. According to a report from the Higher Education Quality Council of Ontario, too many students have been trained for too few jobs, raising the unemployment rate among new teachers to more than 20 per cent in 2013.

The high cost of rent, especially in Vancouver, was the one common concern expressed by students at the job fair.

The B.C. school boards are offering moving expenses to sweeten the pot, but still advise new recruits to reduce living costs by sharing a residence when they arrive.

Despite that one drawback, Bains said she can't understand why anyone wouldn't want to move to Vancouver.

"I've been here for two days and have been experiencing this cold and snow," she said. "We definitely experience some rain, but that milder climate, you can't beat it."