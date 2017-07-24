A Toronto-area woman has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer last Friday on Highway 401 near Mallorytown, Ont.

Edna Winch, 85, of Richmond Hill, Ont., died after her westbound car crossed the centre median and collided with an eastbound tractor-trailer, Ontario Provincial Police said in a media release Monday.

Mallorytown is approximately 130 kilometres south of Ottawa.

The collision happened just after 11 p.m. Winch was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The OPP continue to investigate.