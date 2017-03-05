About 275 elementary students from École Internationale du Village in Gatineau will have to complete the school year in another building after a pipe broke Saturday, causing major water damage.

The school's Saint Paul building, which houses the kindergarten, Grade 1 and Grade 2 classes, will be closed for about four months according the French-language school board, the Commission scolaire des Portages-de-l'Outaouais.

There will also be no daycare on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as the board tries to figure out where to put the students.

Johanne Légaré, president of the CSPO, said the weekend cleaning staff noticed one of sink's pipes was broken and the leak had spread over two floors.

The board is now trying to find a temporary home for 13 classes, but it's proving to be a challenge.

"We are experiencing a very large growth in the west of the city and trying to find premises… it's becoming quite a headache," Légaré told Radio-Canada in French.

She said students could be separated in several buildings.

"We will do everything possible to keep them in the Aylmer sector to avoid long journeys," she said.