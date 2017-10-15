Environment Canada says to expect high winds, heavy rain and potentially lightning as a cold front sweeps across southern and eastern Ontario Sunday.

Earlier today, Toronto was hammered by strong winds that knocked out power to more than 25,000 households.

Heavy winds slam Toronto bringing power outages, downed trees https://t.co/axeAzoAkk9 pic.twitter.com/IpDVFkgzQx — @CBCToronto

Environment Canada issued the weather bulletin for eastern Ontario and Gatineau shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, saying there could be wind gusts of up to 80 km/h developing late this afternoon.

"A line of heavy showers and possible thunderstorms will accompany the gusty winds," reads the special weather statement.

There is a wind warning in effect for the Kingston-Belleville area, where gusts could top 90 km/h.

After the cold front passes over the region, winds are expected to be calmer.

As the system made its way to Ottawa the high reached an unseasonable 22 C in the capital, with the humidex making it feel like 28 C.