Easter weekend 2018: What's open and closed in Ottawa

When is OC Transpo running? When should you hit the beer store this holiday weekend? Here's a look at what's open and what's closed in Ottawa over the 2018 Easter weekend.

Many businesses closed for Good Friday, Easter Monday

Check first to make sure your activity is on this Easter weekend. (The Associated Press) Here's a look at what's open and what's closed in Ottawa and elsewhere in the region over the 2018 Easter weekend. Good Friday, March 30 City services Ottawa City Hall and all seven client service centres, including the Government Service Centre located at 110 Laurier Ave. W., are closed.

The Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Dr. will also be closed.

The city's 311 contact centre will be open for urgent matters.

There will be no green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection. Pickup that were scheduled for Good Friday will take place on Saturday, March 31.

The Trail Road Waste Facility will be closed.

All branches and services of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed Good Friday.

The Sexual Health Centre and satellite clinics will be closed.

City child-care centres will be closed.

The city's dental clinics and well baby drop-in will be closed Good Friday.

The Site program at 179 Clarence St. and the SITE Mobile Van will be operating on regular schedules.

The Ottawa Public Health information line will be closed Good Friday but people can leave a message, and inquiries will be responded to within one business day. Recreation Pools, arenas and fitness centres will be operating on modified schedules on Good Friday, including public swimming, aquafitness, public skating and fitness schedules. Residents can check the city's website for details about individual facilities.

Many arts centres, archives, galleries and theatres will be closed on Good Friday, but there will be some exceptions. Residents can check the city's website for details on individual facilities.

The Barbara Ann Scott Gallery, the Karsh Masson Gallery and the City Hall Art Gallery will remain open. Transit and parking All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions will apply during this time.

OC Transpo will operate on a Sunday schedule on Good Friday.

All OC Transpo customer service centres will be closed but the Transit Information Centre phone line will operate from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Para Transpo will operate a holiday service on Good Friday. Retail The Rideau Centre is closed.

Bayshore Shopping Centre is closed.

The St. Laurent Shopping Centre is closed.

Place d'Orléans is closed.

Tanger Outlets is closed.

The ByWard Market is open. Groceries All Loblaws and Independent locations are closed.

The Sobeys on Metcalfe Street is closed.

Whole Foods at Landsdowne Park is closed.

The Metro in the Glebe is closed.

The Great Canadian Superstore in Westboro is closed. Alcohol LCBO and Beer Store locations are closed. Easter Sunday, April 1 Check the OC Transpo schedule if you're planning on taking the bus this Easter weekend. (Ottawa Tourism) City services All branches and services of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed Easter Sunday.

All OC Transpo customer service centres will be closed.

The Site program at 179 Clarence St. and the SITE Mobile Van will operate on regular schedules. Recreation Pools, arenas and fitness centres will operate on modified schedules on Easter Sunday, including public swimming, aquafitness, public skating and fitness schedules. Residents can check the city's website for details on individual facilities.

The Barbara Ann Scott Gallery, the Karsh Masson Gallery and the City Hall Art Gallery at City Hall will remain open. Parking and transportation Normal city parking regulations and restrictions will be in place. Retail The Rideau Centre is closed.

Bayshore Shopping Centre is closed.

The St. Laurent Shopping Centre is closed.

Place d'Orléans is closed.

Tanger Outlets is closed.

The ByWard Market is open. Groceries All Loblaws and Independent locations are closed.

The Sobeys on Metcalfe Street is closed.

Whole Foods at Landsdowne Park is closed.

The Metro in the Glebe is closed.

The Great Canadian Superstore in Westboro is closed. Alcohol All LCBO and Beer Store locations are closed Easter Sunday. Easter Monday, April 2 You can stock up on beer on Saturday and Easter Monday, but not Good Friday or Easter Sunday. (Katherine Holland/CBC) City services Ottawa City Hall and all seven Client Service Centres, including the Government Service Centre located at 110 Laurier Ave. W., are closed.

The Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Dr. will also be closed.

The city's 311 contact centre will be open for urgent matters.

There will be no green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection. Pickups that were scheduled for Easter Monday will take place on Tuesday, April 3. The collection of green bin, recycling materials and garbage will be delayed by one day for the week of April 2.

The Trail Road Waste Facility will be closed.

All branches and services of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed Easter Monday.

The Sexual Health Centre and satellite clinics will be closed.

City child care centres will be closed.

The city's dental clinics and well baby drop-in will be closed.

The Site program at 179 Clarence St. and the SITE Mobile Van will operate on regular schedules.

The Ottawa Public Health Information Line will be closed Easter Monday but people can leave a message, and inquiries will be responded to within one business day. Recreation Pools, arenas and fitness centres will operate on modified schedules on Easter Monday, including public swimming, aquafitness, public skating and fitness schedules. Residents can check the city's website for details on individual facilities.

Many arts centres, archives, galleries and theatres will be closed on Easter Monday, but there will be some exceptions. Residents can check the city's website for details about individual facilities.

The Barbara Ann Scott Gallery, the Karsh Masson Gallery and the City Hall Art Gallery will remain open. Parking and Transit All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions will apply during this time.

There will be minor reductions to OC Transpo's normal schedule, and neither school routes numbered in the 600s nor supplementary school trips will operate. Shopper route 301 will operate.

All OC Transpo customer service centres will be closed except for the Rideau Centre office, which will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Para Transpo will operate a holiday service on Easter Monday. Retail The Rideau Centre is open.

Bayshore Shopping Centre is open.

The St. Laurent Shopping Centre is open.

Place d'Orléans is open.

Tanger Outlets is open.

The ByWard Market is open. Groceries Loblaws and Independent stores are open.

Sobeys on Metcalfe Street is open.

The Whole Foods at Landsdowne Park is open.

The Metro in the Glebe will be open.

The Great Canadian Superstore in Westboro is open. Alcohol All Beer Stores will be open regular hours. Select LCBO stores will be open.

Popular Now Find more popular stories