Here's a look at what's closed in Ottawa and elsewhere in the region through the 2017 Easter weekend.

Good Friday, April 14

City services

Ottawa City Hall and all seven Client Service Centres, including the Government Service Centre located at 110 Laurier Avenue West.

Provincial Offences Court will also be closed.

The city's 311 contact centre will be open for urgent matters.

There will be no green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection. Pickups that were scheduled for Good Friday will take place will take place on Saturday, April 15.

The Trail Waste Facility will be closed.

All branches and services of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed Good Friday.

The Sexual Health Centre and satellite clinics will be closed.

City child care centres will be closed.

The city's dental clinics and well baby drop-in will be closed Good Friday.

The Site program at 179 Clarence Street will be closed on Good Friday but the SITE Mobile Van will be operating on a regular schedule from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The Ottawa Public Health Information Line will be closed Good Friday but people can call and leave a message and inquiries will be responded to within one business day.

Recreation

Pools, arenas and fitness centres will be operating on modified schedules on Good Friday, including public swimming, aquafitness, public skating and fitness schedules.

Public skating will be offered at Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex, Jim Durrell Recreation Complex and Goulbourn Recreation Complex.

Many arts centres, archives, galleries and theatres will be closed on Good Friday, but the Karsh-Masson Gallery, the Barbara Ann Scott Gallery and the OAG Annex at City Hall will remain open over the Easter weekend.

Transit and parking

All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions will apply during this time.

OC Transpo will operate on a Sunday schedule on Good Friday.

All OC Transpo customer service centres will be open over the phone from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Para Transpo will operate a holiday service on Good Friday.

Retail

The Rideau Centre is closed.

Bayshore Shopping Centre is closed.

The St. Laurent Shopping Centre is closed.

Place d'Orleans is closed.

Tanger Outlets is closed.

The ByWard Market is open.

Groceries

The Loblaws at 1 Plateau Boulevard in Gatineau is open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. All other Loblaws and Independent locations are closed.

The Sobeys on Metcalfe Street is closed.

Wholefoods at Landsdowne is closed.

The Metro in the Glebe is closed.

Alcohol

The LCBO and the Beer Store are closed.

Easter Sunday, April 16

Check the OC Transpo schedule if you're planning on taking the bus this Easter weekend. (Ottawa Tourism)

City services

All branches and services of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed Easter Sunday.

All OC Transpo customer service centres will be open over the phone, except for the Rideau Centre office, which will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Recreation

Some pools, fitness centres and arenas will be open, with modified schedules for public swimming, skating and fitness classes.

Public skating will be offered at Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex, Jim Durrell Recreation Complex and Goulbourn Recreation Complex. Click here for details.

Parking and transportation

Normal city parking regulations and restrictions will be in place.

Retail

The Rideau Centre is closed.

Bayshore Shopping Centre is closed.

The St. Laurent Shopping Centre is closed.

Place d'Orleans is closed.

Tanger Outlets is closed.

The ByWard Market is open.

Groceries

The Loblaws at 1 Plateau Boulevard in Gatineau is open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. All other Loblaws and Independent locations are closed.

The Sobeys on Metcalfe Street is closed.

Wholefoods at Landsdowne is closed.

The Metro in the Glebe is closed.

Alcohol

The LCBO and the Beer Store is closed Easter Sunday.

Easter Monday, April 17

You can stock up on beer on Saturday and Easter Monday (Katherine Holland/CBC)

City services

Ottawa City Hall and all seven Client Service Centres, including the Government Service Centre located at 110 Laurier Avenue West.

Provincial Offences Court will also be closed.

The city's 311 contact centre will be open for urgent matters.

There will be no green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection. Pickups that were scheduled for Easter Monday will take place on Tuesday, April 18. The collection of green bin, recycling materials and garbage will be delayed by one day for the week of April 17.

The Trail Waste Facility will be closed.

All branches and services of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed Easter Monday.

The Sexual Health Centre and satellite clinics will be closed.

City child care centres will be closed.

The city's dental clinics and well baby drop-in will be closed Good Friday.

The Site program at 179 Clarence Street will be closed Easter Monday, but the SITE Mobile Van will be operating on a regular schedule from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The Ottawa Public Health Information Line will be closed Easter Monday but people can call and leave a message and inquiries will be responded to within one business day.

Recreation

Some pools, fitness centres and arenas will be open, with modified schedules for public swimming, skating and fitness classes.

Public skating will be offered at Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex, Jim Durrell Recreation Complex and Goulbourn Recreation Complex. Click here for details.

Parking and Transit

All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions will apply during this time.

There will be minor schedule OC Transpo reductions and school routes numbered in the 600s and supplementary school trips will not be in operation.

All OC Transpo customer service centres will be open over the phone, except for the Rideau Centre office, which will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Para Transpo will operate a holiday service on Easter Monday

Retail

The Rideau Centre is open.

Bayshore Shopping Centre is open.

The St. Laurent Shopping Centre is open.

Place d'Orleans is open.

Tanger Outlets is open.

The ByWard Market is open.

Groceries

Loblaws stores are open.

Sobeys on Metcalfe Street is open.

The Wholefoods at Landsdowne is open.

The Metro in the Glebe will be open.

Alcohol