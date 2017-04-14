Hunting around for some fun things to do with the kids this weekend? CBC Ottawa has scoured the city for the best Easter activities.

The Easter Bunny will be making a visit to Ottawa's Cold War bunker on Saturday. Treats will be stashed throughout the Diefenbunker for the 6th annual Easter egg hunt.

The Diefenbunker hosts its sixth annual Easter event Saturday. (CBC News)

Where: Diefenbunker, 3929 Carp Rd.

When: April 15 from 11a.m. to 4 p.m. (Box office opens at 10:30 a.m.)

Cost: Adults $14, seniors $13, students $10, youth (6-18) $8, family rate (2 adults, 5 youth) $40. Children 5 and under are free.

Easter activities will also be taking place in the east end of town at the Cumberland Heritage Village Museum.

Families can visit the museum and spend time with the Curious Cottontail Easter Bunny, dye eggs and discover how folks in the old days got ready for spring.

Where: Cumberland Heritage Village Museum, 2940 Old Montreal Rd.

When: Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $7.30 for adults, $5.25 for students and seniors, free for children under 5 or $18.80 for a family (two adults and children under 18).

The Easter Bunny will also make a stop downtown on Saturday.

The ByWard Market Easter Hop will feature an Easter egg hunt, face painting, balloon animals, Easter crafts for kids, and music.

The ByWard Market Easter Hop takes place Saturday. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Where: George Street Plaza, just in front of the ByWard Market Building, 55 ByWard Market Sq.

When: Saturday, April 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free.

The Museum of History has a different kind of Easter egg hunt this weekend — The Golden Egg Hunt. A dozen golden eggs will be hidden throughout the Children's Museum. If you can spot them all, you will get a special chocolate prize at the end.

Where: Museum of History, 100 Laurier St., Gatineau.

When: Open all Easter weekend from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Admission to the museum.

Celebrate the arrival of spring with numerous activities at the Experimental Farm, including the chance to see baby animals!

There will also be an Easter egg hunt for the children (9:30, 10:30, 11:30, 1:30 and 2:30), starting in the horse and cattle barn's lobby. Children will be allowed to find three eggs each.