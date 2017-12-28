A minor magnitude 4.2 earthquake shook an area north of Maniwaki, Que., early Thursday morning.

Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) officials say no harm or damage was reported after the earthquake, which happened just before 4 a.m. ET.

Nicolas Ackerley, an NRCan seismologist, said the earthquake was large enough that residents could have felt it and even hear a rumble.

"During an earthquake of this magnitude, you can feel a roar as if there was a very large truck passing nearby," he said in an interview in French.

Earthquakes of magnitude 5.0 or higher are considered more serious and can cause damage, depending on a number of factors.

The earthquake originated about 85 km northwest of Ferme-Neuve, Que., near the La Vérendrye wildlife sanctuary.