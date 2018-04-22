Looking for something to do on Earth Day in Ottawa?

Dozens of Earth Day events are taking place across Ottawa Sunday to celebrate environmental stewardship and the earth.

More than 192 countries are celebrating the day by holding cleanups, making pledges and learning about the environment.

On the long list of events planned for Ottawa there is everything from planting trees to visiting a wild bird care centre.

Here's a selection of activities in and around the city that are planned for Sunday.

Earth Day at the wild bird care centre

The Ottawa Valley Wild Bird Care Centre is opening its doors to offer a sneak peak into their new junior bird ambassador program, which will teach children how to care of birds.

Kids can learn how to make an apple bird feeder and a bird bath, as well as how to provide a bird with nesting material.

The event, which takes place at the centre on 734 Moodie Dr., is free.

An owl at the Ottawa Valley Wild Bird Care Centre, which will open its doors to the public on April 22, 2018, for a special Earth Day event. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Celebration at Dundonald Park

A handful of Centretown organizations have joined hands to offer an event focusing on the relationship between people and the natural and built communities in the area.

The free event, taking place at 516 Somerset St. W., will feature an opening ceremony, story time and a playgroup.

A squirrel poses for a photo near the Ottawa River on April 18, 2018. (CBC)

Spring cleanups

The Overbrook community is coming together for a spring cleanup targeting the east end of Ottawa and to campaign against plastic pollution. The free event takes place at the Overbrook Community Centre on 33 Quill St.

The Trend Arlington Community Association in Nepean is also launching its own spring cleanup. Volunteers will be given a map and cleaning tools and then sent out in small groups to parts of the community. Snacks and beverages will follow.

Spring cleanups will take place on Earth Day weekend across Ottawa. (Muriel Draaisma/CBC)

Celebration at Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is inviting guests to celebrate Earth Day at its facility on 320 Sussex Dr.

The centre, which produces Canada's circulation and collector coins, will offer guided tours, as well as an Earth Day themed gift.

Visitors are asked to call ahead to reserve a spot.

The Royal Canadian Mint headquarters building in Ottawa. (Brent Lewin/Bloomberg)

Earth Day films

A series of Earth Day themed films will be shown at a storefront at the Carlingwood Shopping Centre Sunday.

Visitors can drop by at any time to catch a glimpse of the free screenings.

Scientist Bill Nye's Global Meltdown will be one of the films played at the event.

There will also be a photo booth, raffle and prizes.