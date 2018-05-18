Early morning fire displaces west Ottawa family

A family was displaced in the early morning Friday after a fire burned through their home on Stone Crescent.

The fire was still burning when firefighters arrived at the west Ottawa house at about 1:40 a.m.

Firefighters extinguished the flames just before 3 a.m.

Ottawa Fire Services said the fire began at the back of the house and spread through the walls of the building.

The family — two adults and a seven-month-old child — were assessed by paramedics but were unharmed.

The estimated damage to the home is $250,000.