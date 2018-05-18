Early morning fire displaces west Ottawa family
A family was displaced in the early morning Friday after a fire burned through their home on Stone Crescent.
2 adults and a 7-month-old child were not harmed
The fire was still burning when firefighters arrived at the west Ottawa house at about 1:40 a.m.
Firefighters extinguished the flames just before 3 a.m.
Ottawa Fire Services said the fire began at the back of the house and spread through the walls of the building.
The family — two adults and a seven-month-old child — were assessed by paramedics but were unharmed.
The estimated damage to the home is $250,000.