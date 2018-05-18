Skip to Main Content
Early morning fire displaces west Ottawa family

Notifications

Early morning fire displaces west Ottawa family

A family was displaced in the early morning Friday after a fire burned through their home on Stone Crescent.

2 adults and a 7-month-old child were not harmed

CBC News ·
Ottawa firefighters extinguished a fire burning through a home on Stone Crescent Friday morning. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

A family was displaced in the early morning Friday after a fire burned through their home on Stone Crescent.

The fire was still burning when firefighters arrived at the west Ottawa house at about 1:40 a.m.

Firefighters extinguished the flames just before 3 a.m.

Ottawa Fire Services said the fire began at the back of the house and spread through the walls of the building. 

The family — two adults and a seven-month-old child — were assessed by paramedics but were unharmed. 

The estimated damage to the home is $250,000. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us