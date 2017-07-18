Two fires and possible explosions were reported within metres of each other on Dynes Road late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, and the Ottawa police arson unit is investigating.

Several 911 callers first reported hearing an explosion and seeing flames at 920 Dynes Rd., a series of rowhouses not far from Prince of Wales Drive.

Then, about an hour and a half later, another explosion and flames were reported at an unoccupied house at 1077 Dynes Rd., closer to Fisher Avenue.

The fire on Dynes Road has been contained to Units 22 & 24 at 920. CORRECTION: There are TWO (2) victims in care of Ottawa Paramedics. pic.twitter.com/BXOzVcPwvR — @OFSFirePhoto

The rowhouse fire, which was contained to units 22 and 24, happened at 11 p.m. Monday. Heavy smoke and flames were visible when firefighters arrived, and a second alarm was called in.

Paramedics treated two patients:

A 20-year-old man suffered second-degree burns on his upper body, paramedics said, and his airway was also hurt.

A 27-year-old man suffered burns on his face and chest.

Both were taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Several people were displaced from the rowhouses, and firefighters said the Salvation Army and Red Cross were called in to help them.

'I heard a loud boom'

Sarah Hogan, who lives in the area, was walking home from a friend's place when she heard a possible explosion.

"As I was walking from Dynes toward Prince of Wales I heard a loud boom, and was kind of startled by it. I looked behind me and I could see flames coming from the houses on Dynes Avenue," Hogan said in an interview Tuesday.

She estimates she was about half a block away when she heard the possible explosion, and said she went home to grab a camera to take pictures and talk to neighbours.

"You couldn't ignore the fire trucks, the paramedics, the police driving by with their sirens on. ... It was a bit startling, hearing all the sirens," Hogan said.

Unoccupied house engulfed in flames

Then, at about 12:35 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters were called to the unoccupied house just metres away for more reports of a possible explosion and flames.

The house at 1077 Dynes Rd. was engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

No one was injured, and fire crews managed to get the blaze under control just after 1 a.m.

Hogan had returned to her apartment after the first fire was wrapping up when she heard first responders rush to the second fire.

"I heard more fire trucks go by and I was thinking, how could there be more? Because they were just wrapping up. So I was startled, again, because I was already kind of on edge from [the first fire]," she said.

Ottawa police spokesperson Const. Chuck Benoit said the two fires are likely linked, and that arson unit investigators are looking into them.

Officials from the provincial Fire Marshal's office are also investigating due to the serious injuries sustained by the two burn victims.